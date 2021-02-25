Ahmedabad, Feb 25 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 424 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily count in a month, taking the tally to 2,68,571, while more than 300 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said.

On January 24, as many as 410 new COVID-19 cases had emerged in the state in a span of 24 hours and since then, the daily infections have been below the 400-mark.

This mark was breached on Thursday when Gujarat recorded 424 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 2,68,571, said a release by the health department.

The state recorded just one new death due to COVID-19 - in Ahmedabad city - pushing the toll to 4,408, said the release.

With 301 more patients recovering during the past 24 hours, the tally of discharged cases rose to 2,62,172, it said.

Gujarat's rate of recovery has gone up to 97.62 per cent, the release, adding seven out of the total 33 districts did not record any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 1,991 active cases in the state, 35 patients are on ventilators, while 1,956 are stable, it said.

Vadodara district added 89 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, followed by 87 in Surat, 75 in Ahmedabad and 63 in Rajkot, among others.

As many as 8.19 lakh persons in the state have been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while 1.15 have received the second dose in Gujarat till date, said the release.

One new case was reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,377.

Of the total 3,377 persons found positive for coronavirus in the territory since the outbreak, two have died, 3,370 have recovered while five patients are under treatment, said a release by the UT administration.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,68,571, new cases 424, deaths 4,408, discharged 2,62,172, active cases 1,991, and people tested so far (figures not released).

