Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (PTI) Continuing the upward trend, 460 new coronavirus cases were found in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, an official release said on Friday evening.

But no new death due to the viral infection was reported in this period, it said.

The caseload in the state rose to 2,69,031. The state had recorded 424 new COVID-19 cases, highest in a month, the day before.

With 315 patients being discharged, the tally of recoveries rose to 2,62,487. Gujarat's rate of recovery went up to 97. 57 per cent on Friday, said the release.

The number of active cases in Gujarat once again crossed the 2,000 mark on Friday. Of total 2,136 active cases, 38 patients are on ventilators.

Vadodara district registered 109 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, during the day, followed by 101 in Ahmedabad, 74 in Surat, and 67 in Rajkot.

So far, 8.20 lakh persons in the state have been given the first dose of coronavirus vaccines, while 1.65 lakh have been administered a second dose too.

People over 60 years of age and those who are above 45 years and suffering from serious ailments will be covered under the vaccination drive from March 1, the health department said.

One new case was reported and two patients were discharged from hospital in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu on Friday.

Of total 3,378 persons found positive for coronavirus in the territory since the outbreak, two died, 3,372 recovered while just four cases are active, said a release by the UT administration.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,69,031, new cases 460, death toll 4,408, discharged 2,62,487, active cases 2,136, and people tested so far - figures not released.

