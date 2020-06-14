Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
India News | Gujarat Records 517 New COVID-19 Cases, State Count Reaches 23,079

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 12:58 AM IST
India News | Gujarat Records 517 New COVID-19 Cases, State Count Reaches 23,079

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): A total of 517 new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Gujarat, taking the state tally of coronavirus cases to 23,079.

"517 new positive COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 23,079, of which 15,891 are cured/discharged," said State Health Department.

Gujarat continues to be one of the worst-hit states with 1,449 fatalities.

India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with the total number of cases crossing 3.8 lakh and 386 persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993 including 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

