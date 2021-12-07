Ahmedabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 61 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours which took the tally of cases in the state to 8,27,806, the state health department said on Tuesday evening.

Also Read | Nagaland Firing Incident: State Govt to Ask Centre to Repeal AFSPA; Hornbill Festival Called Off.

The death toll due to the viral infection remained unchanged at 10,095 with no death reported during the day. The tally of recoveries went up to 8,17,339 with 39 persons getting discharged from hospitals. Of 372 active cases, nine patients are on ventilator while 363 are stable. As many as 8.35 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state so far, including 3.82 lakh given during the day. No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. The Union Territory has so far recorded 10,655 coronavirus cases, including four deaths and 10,651 recoveries. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,806, New cases 61, Death toll (unchanged) 10,095, Recovered 8,17,339, Active cases 372 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)