Ahmedabad, Sep 17 (PTI) Gujarat registered the highest single-day spike of 1,379 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,19,088 on Thursday, said the state health department.

Also, 14 persons with COVID-19 infection died across the state during this period, taking the toll to 3,273, the health department said in a release.

The release said as many as 1,652 persons recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of such cases to 99,808.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,19,088, new cases 1,379, deaths 3,273, discharged 99,808, active cases 16,007, people tested so far 36,09,273.

