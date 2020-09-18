Ahmedabad, Sep 18 (PTI) For the first time, the number of new coronavirus cases in Gujarat exceeded 1,400 on Friday.

The state witnessed one-day highest spike of 1,410 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said a government release on Friday evening.

Also Read | Telangana: 46-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Attempts Self-Immolation Near CM’s Residence.

It took the tally of cases to 1,20,498.

With 16 COVID-19 patients dying, death toll due to the pandemic rose to 3,289 in the state.

Also Read | Mosquito-Borne Viruses Zika And Chikungunya Together May Trigger Stroke, Finds Study.

1,293 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1,01,101.

At 286, Surat again recorded the highest daily increase in cases, while Ahmedabad was in second spot with 173 new cases.

Other districts where significant number of cases were reported included Rajkot (144), Vadodara (135), Jamnagar (129), Gandhinagar (48) and Mehsana (47).

Four patients each died in Surat and Rajkot, three each in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, and two in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat has conducted over 36.78 lakh coronavirus tests so far.

There are 16,108 active cases, including 98 on ventilator.

With over 69,000 tests conducted in 24 hours, the highest so far in a day, the per million average has gone up to 1,062.72 tests per day.

The release added that Gujarat's recovery rate now stands at 83.90 per cent.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 1,20,498, new cases 1,410, death toll 3,289, discharged 1,01,101, active cases 16,108, and people tested so far 36,78,350.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)