Ahmedabad, Dec 31 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 780 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its count to 2,45,038, while four more patients succumbed to the infection, the state Health Department said.

Also, 916 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recovered cases to 2,30,893, it said.

With 54,672 more tests in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in the state to detect coronavirus has gone up to 96,52,780, the release said.

