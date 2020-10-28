Ahmedabad, Oct 28 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,70,053 with the addition of 980 new infections on Wednesday, the state health department said.

The state's recovery rate improved to 89.97 per cent with 1,107 more COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals in a span of 24 hours, it said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Voting In Phase 1 Ends With 51.91 percent Turnout; Fates of Candidates on 71 Seats Sealed.

With this, the number of recovered cases in the state increased to 1,52,995, the department said.

As many as six more COVID-19 patients died in the state, pushing the toll to 3,704, said the department in a release.

Also Read | Baniapur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

As many as 51,912 tests were conducted for coronavirus in the state over the last 24 hours at a rate of 798.65 tests per day per million population, taking the count of samples tested so far to 58,97,627.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,70,053, new cases 980, deaths 3,704, discharged 1,52,995, active cases 13,354, people tested so far 58,97,627.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)