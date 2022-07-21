New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Gujarat government regularised 11 encroachments done by industries and institutions on forest land in accordance with legal provisions, Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Choubey said the state government has reported a total of 766 cases of encroachment on forest land by industries and individuals.

Also Read | Presidential Election Result 2022: Opposition Candidate Yashwant Sinha Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Droupadi Murmu on Her Presidential Poll Win.

"The Government of Gujarat has reported that no fine has been imposed by the National Green Tribunal/Supreme Court/High Court in any of the above cases," the minister said in reply to a question by Rajya Sabha member Shaktisinh Gohil.

Choubey said the Ministry of Environment and Forests has written to state governments and Union Territory administrations to remove encroachments according to the existing laws and to ensure that no further encroachment takes place.

Also Read | Droupadi Murmu Wins Presidential Election 2022, Crosses Majority Mark After Third Round of Counting.

"In order to prevent and control encroachments, the states and Union Territories also take various measures such as demarcation and digitization of forest boundaries, strengthening infrastructure for forest protection, involving fringe area forest communities through Joint Forest Management Committees, Eco Development Committees," the minister said.

He said the ministry also provides financial assistance to the states/Union Territories for protection and development of Protected Areas including measures aimed at prevention of encroachment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)