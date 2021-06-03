Ahmedabad, Jun 3 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 1,207 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases to 8,13,270, the state health department said on Thursday evening.

The death toll reached 9,890 after 17 more patients succumbed to the infection, including four in Ahmedabad and three in Surat district.

As many as 3,018 patients were discharged during the day. The tally of recoveries went up to 7,78,976.

The state's recovery rate stood at 95.78 per cent.

Gujarat now has 24,404 active cases, 429 of them on ventilator.

Ahmedabad city recorded the maximum number of 191 cases during the day, followed by 132 in Vadodara city, 104 in the rest of Vadodara district and 80 in Surat city.

A total of 1,76,39,673 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in the state so far.

During the day, 1.75 lakh persons received the jab.

As many as 28 new cases were reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, said a release by the local authorities, adding that 34 patients recovered and were given discharge during the day.

Out of the total 10,341 infections recorded in the Union Territory since the outbreak, four persons died, 10,088 recovered while 249 cases are still active.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,13,270, new cases 1,207, death toll 9,890, discharged 7,78,976, active cases 24,404 and people tested so far - figures not released.

