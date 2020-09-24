Ahmedabad, Sep 24 (PTI) Gujarat's coronavirus tally rose to 1,28,949 with the addition of 1,408 new cases on Thursday, the state health department said.

With 14 more deaths, the COVID-19 toll in the state increased to 3,384, it said.

At the same time, as many as 1,410 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recovered cases to 1,09,211, the department said in a release.

With this, the state's recovery rate rose to 84.69 per cent, it said.

A total of 61,904 COVID-19 tests were conductedin a single day at a rate of 952.37 tests per day per million population, the release said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,28,949, new cases 1,408, deaths 3,384, discharged 1,09,211, active cases 16,354, people tested so far 40,48,274.

