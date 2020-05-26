India News | Gujarat Reports 361 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally at 14,829

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 26 (ANI): Gujarat Health Department on Tuesday informed that 361 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases reported, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rise to 14,829.

Also Read | Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis Plotting to Bring Down Maharashtra Government: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

The death toll in the state climbed to 915 after 27 people succumbed to the infection in the state on Tuesday.

India reported 6,535 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to over 1.45 lakh. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Rise to 54,758 With 2,091 New Patients, Death Toll Reaches 1,695; Mumbai Tally Rises to 32,791.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)