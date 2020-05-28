India News | Gujarat Reports 367 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 28 (ANI): Gujarat on Thursday reported 367 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 15,572.

According to the State Health Department, the death toll in the state has reached 960 after 22 people in succumbed to the infection on Thursday.

Also Read | MP Veerendra Kumar Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

A total of 1,58,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)