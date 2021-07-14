Ahmedabad, Jul 14 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday added 41 new infections, which took its COVID-19 tally to 8,24,346, while the toll stood at 10,074 with no fresh fatalities, an official from the state health department said.

At least 71 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 8,13,583, the official said.

With this, the state's recovery rate has further improved to 98.69 per cent, he said, adding that the state is now left with 689 active cases, of which eight patients are in a critical condition.

Only 15 out of the state's 33 districts reported new cases, with Ahmedabad reporting the highest number of nine cases.

Among other districts, Vadodara reported seven new cases, followed by Surat with five, Rajkot with three, Bhavnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Navsari, Junagadh, and Valsad with two cases each, and Dahod, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, etc. with one case each, it was stated.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported two new COVID-19 cases and one recovery. With this, the region's tally stands at 10,563, of which four patients have died of the infection and 10,537 have recovered from it, leaving 22 active cases, an official said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination programme was suspended on Wednesday, as the state observed Mamata Diwas. The government has earmarked Wednesdays as Mamata Diwas, during which the entire focus will be on the ongoing universal immunisation programme for pregnant women, children and infants.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,346 new cases 41, death toll 10,074, discharged 8,13,583, active cases 689, people tested so far - figures not released.

