India News | Gujarat Reports 524 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Fatalities

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 16 (ANI): Gujarat has reported 524 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of cases and fatalities in the state has climbed to 24,628 and 1,534, respectively.

"The total number of cases in the state has risen to 24,628 including 17,090 cured/discharged and 1534 deaths," the health department said in a release.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 9,900. The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

