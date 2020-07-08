Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 8 (ANI): A total of 783 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths were reported in Gujarat on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 38,419 in the state.

The state health department said that out of the total cases, 27,313 are cured and discharged cases and 1,995 deaths.

India has reported a spike of 22,752 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases reported, 4,56,830 patients have been cured/discharged from the disease while one patient has been migrated, the Health Ministry informed.

482 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19 in the country, taking India's death toll to 20,642. It added that there are 2,64,944 active cases in the country. (ANI)

