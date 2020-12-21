Ahmedabad, Dec 21 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 960 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its tally to 2,36,259, the state health department said.

The state has recorded the daily COVID-19 cases in three digits after a gap of over one month.

The death toll rose to 4,241 with seven more COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection, said the department in a release here.

As many as 1,268 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, increasing the tally of recovered cases to 2,20,393, it said.

With this, the state's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 93.28 per cent, the release said.

There are now 11,625 active cases in the state with 66 patients being on ventilators.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,36,259, new cases 960, deaths 4,241, active cases 11,625, people tested so far 91,08,393.

