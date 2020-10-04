Ahmedabad, Oct 4 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 1,302 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,42,700 in the state, the health department said.

With nine more people succumbing to the infection, the death toll mounted to 3,499, it said.

At the same time, 1,246 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 1,22,365, the department said in a release.

With this, Gujarat's recovery rate now stands at 85.75 per cent with 16,836 active cases.

