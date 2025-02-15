Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 15 (ANI): Following the enactment of The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 by the union government, which aims to regulate and promote the real estate sector, the Gujarat government established the Gujarat Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (RERA Tribunal), said an official statement.

This legislation aims to safeguard the interests of homebuyers and allottees while ensuring the swift and effective resolution of stakeholder disputes. The provisions of this Act came into effect in Gujarat on May 1, 2017, and the state government established the tribunal.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 16: Elizabeth Olsen, The Weeknd, Kim Soo-hyun and Mayank Agarwal - Know About Celebrities Born on February 16.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a user-friendly web portal designed to streamline and digitise various proceedings of the RERA Tribunal. The launch event took place in Gandhinagar in the presence of the Tribunal's Chairman, Retired Chief Justice R M Chhaya.

"With the launch of the web portal, stakeholders will no longer need to visit the RERA Tribunal in person to file appeals. This platform enables them to submit appeals online with ease. Additionally, the portal facilitates seamless digital payment of the required fees, enhancing convenience and efficiency," read a statement by the state government.

Also Read | Srikakulam Bus Accident: 5 Injured As Vehicle Carrying 35 Students Falls Into Pond in Andhra Pradesh.

The RERA Tribunal's web portal aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to promote digital transformation and transparency in governance. By offering 17 different services and operations online through digital means, this platform effectively brings that vision to fruition. While launching the portal, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that its implementation would enhance accessibility and convenience for citizens across the state in availing of RERA-related services and proceedings.

The RERA Tribunal's web portal offers stakeholders and concerned parties access to various online services, including Appeal Filing and Registration, Online Payment of Fees and Deposits, Appeal Review and Query Resolution, Limitation Calculation and Delay Condonation Application, email and SMS Alerts for Filing, and many more facilities.

"These features ensure a seamless, transparent, and efficient digital experience for all users," read the statement.

During the launch of this web portal by CM Bhupendra Patel, several distinguished officials were present, including a RERA Member (Administration & Technical), Retired IFS Ramkumar; Judicial Member, Retired Principal District Judge Dave; Registrar Vala; and the Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)