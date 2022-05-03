Ahmedabad, May 3 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 12 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 12,24,386, while there was no addition to the death toll, which stood at 10,943, a state health department official said.

Also Read | Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Dongri Resident Arrested for Using Fake Number Plates on Bike To Avoid E-Challan of Rs 24,300.

The recovery count increased by 15 to touch 12,13,335, leaving the state with an active caseload of 108, he said.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Comes Out in Support of Rahul Gandhi Over Nightclub Video; Attacks BJP Saying ‘Leading Double Lives With Beer in Teapots’.

The new cases comprised 10 in Ahmedabad and two in Vadodara, the official added.

A government release said 19,648 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, taking the overall number of doses administered so far to 10.79 crore.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, a local official informed.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,386, new cases 12, death toll 10,943, discharged 12,13,335, active cases 108, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)