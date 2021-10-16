Ahmedabad, Oct 16 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 22 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally of infections to 8,26,280, the state health department said.

With no fresh COVID-19 fatality, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,086 in Gujarat, the department said in a release.

With 21 patients being discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in the state went up to 8,15,981, it said, adding Gujarat is now left with 213 active cases.

A total 2.96 lakh people were vaccinated on Saturday, taking the total number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Gujarat to 6.67 crore so far.

Surat district reported the highest number of nine cases in Gujarat during the day, followed by five cases in Ahmedabad, four in Valsad, and two in Junagadh. Vadodara and Navsari reported one case each.

In the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the tally of COVID-19 cases and recoveries remained unchanged at 10,647 and 10,640, respectively. The UT now has three active cases. The overall COVID-19 death toll is four, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,280, new cases 22, death toll 10,086, discharged 8,15,981, active cases 213, people tested so far - figures not released.

