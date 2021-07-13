Ahmedabad, Jul 13 (PTI) The daily count of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat continued to see a decline, with the addition of 31 fresh infections that took the state's tally to 8,24,305 on Tuesday, an official from the health department said.

While the state's toll stood at 10,074 with no new casualties, at least 113 patients were discharged during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 8,13,512, the official said.

The western state is now left with 719 active cases, of which six patients are in a critical condition, he said, adding that the state's recovery rate stands at 98.69 per cent.

Ahmedabad district reported nine new cases, followed by Surat with seven, Vadodara with five, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Bharuch with one infection each, the official data revealed.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported one new case and one recovery.

The tally in the region stands at 10,561, of which four patients have died of the infection so far and 21 are undergoing treatment, it was stated.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,53,308 people were vaccinated in the state during the day, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered so far to 2,83,68,489, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,305 new cases 31, death toll 10,074, discharged 8,13,512, active cases 719, people tested so far - figures not released.

