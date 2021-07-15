Ahmedabad, Jul 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Gujarat reached 8,24,384 on Thursday, after 38 persons tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, an official from the state health department said.

At least 90 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the count of recoveries to 8,13,673, while the death toll in the state stood at 10,074, with no new casualties, the official said.

The rate of recovery in Gujarat now stands at 98.7 per cent, he said, adding that the state is now left with 637 active cases, of which eight patients are on ventilator.

The Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu reported one new case in the last 24 hours, an official said.

A total of 10,564 cases have been detected in the region so far, of which 10,538 patients have recovered and four died of the infection, he said, adding that 22 patients are undergoing treatment.

Till now, the state government has administered 2.87 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine to the eligible population, and of these, 3.86 lakh doses were given during the day.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,384, new cases 38, deaths 10,074 discharged 8,13,673 active cases 637 and people tested so far - figures not released.

