Ahmedabad, Aug 1 (PTI) Gujarat reported 606 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 12,55,777, while one death took the toll to 10,971, an official said on Monday.

The recovery count rose by 729 during this period to touch 12,38,393, leaving the state with an active tally of 6,413, he added.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,55,777 new cases 606, deaths 10,971, discharged 12,38,393 active cases 6,413 and people tested so far - figures not released.

