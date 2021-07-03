Ahmedabad, Jul 3 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 76 new coronavirus cases and three casualties that raised the tally of infections to 8,23,763 and toll to 10,067, an official from the state health department said.

At least 190 patients recovered during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 8,11,169, the official said.

While Ahmedabad district reported 22 new cases, Surat had 12 infections, Rajkot and Vadodara saw seven cases each, followed by Amreli with four, it was stated.

Apart from this, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar and Amreli reported one fatality each during the day, he said, adding that the state now has 2,527 active cases.

The Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported two new cases and three recoveries.

With this, the UT's COVID-19 tally has risen to 10,539, of which 10,495 patients have recovered, leaving the region with 40 active cases, the official said.

Meanwhile, 3,30,500 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Gujarat on Saturday, raising the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the state to 2,65,42,078.

As many as 1,75,131 people in the age group of 18-44 years took the jab during the day, the health department brief stated.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,23,763, new cases 76, death toll 10,067, discharged 8,11,169, active cases 2,527, people tested so far - figures not released.

