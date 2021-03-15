Ahmedabad, Mar 15 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 2,79,097 with 890 people being detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw 594 people recovering and one Surat resident dying, an official said.

The recovery count in the state is 2,69,955, which is 96.72 per cent of the caseload, and the death toll stands at 4,425, leaving it with 4,717 active cases, including 56 critical ones, he added.

"Surat led with 262 new cases, followed by 209 in Ahmedabad, 97 in Vadodara and 95 in Rajkot. Other districts saw cases in the 18-30 range," the official said.

A state government official said 1,07,323 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, including 89,138 in the senior citizen and 45 years plus with comorbidiities groups.

So far, 20,69,918 people have got the first dose of the vaccine and 5,15,842 have received the second dose.

Neighbouring Dadra and NagarHaveli, Daman and Diu recorded two new cases and two recoveries, both in Daman, taking the COVID-19 cases in the UT to 3,411 and recoveries to 3,379.

The death toll in the UT is two and the active caseload stands at 30, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,79,097, new cases 890, death toll 4,425, discharged 2,69,955, active cases 4,717, people tested so far - figures not released.

