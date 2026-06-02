India News | Gujarat: Seven Killed, 38 Injured in Head-on Collision Between Two Maharashtra Buses in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 2 (ANI): At least seven people were killed, and 38 others injured as a Maharashtra State Transport bus collided head-on with another after hitting a tanker on National Highway 56 along the Bardoli-Vyara stretch in Surat district, police said here on Tuesday.

According to a top police officer, the collision occurred on the stretch leading from Bardoli towards Vyara and following the severe collision, one of the buses caught fire.

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Inspector General (IG), Surat (Rural), Prem Vir Singh, stated that the accident was triggered after a passenger bus rammed into a water tanker from behind, crossed the divider and collided head-on with the another bus coming from the opposite direction.

"A water tanker was travelling ahead on the road. A bus carrying passengers collided with the tanker from behind. The driver of the bus lost control of the steering wheel; the bus crossed the divider and collided with another bus approaching from the opposite direction," IG Singh told ANI.

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He added, "As a result, one of the buses caught fire, and passengers aboard the other bus sustained injuries. Seven people have lost their lives, and 38 people have been injured."

The top official further confirmed that the injured were immediately rushed to local medical facilities.

"The injured individuals have been admitted to various hospitals across Bardoli. An investigation is currently underway to determine exactly how many other people, if any, were present on the buses," he stated.

Surat Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Gadhiya also confirmed the death toll.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Further details including the identities of the victims are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)