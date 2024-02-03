Ahmedabad, February 3: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the start-up sector has expanded in the last 10 years and around 21,000 jobs have been generated ever since the the Vibrant Gujarat program was launched. "Start up sector has expanded in 10 years. 21,000 jobs have been generated with startups. When Vibrant Gujarat was launched in 2003, India was not even in the race for global investment. 20 years later, the world is connected to Gujarat," the Chief Minister said in his address at the Vejalpur Startup Festival in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Patel said that youth are turning into "job givers." through initiatives like Startup India, Skill India and Make in India. "Through initiatives like Startup India, Skill India and Make in India under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi, the youth are becoming "job givers" instead of "job seekers" by prioritizing skills," Patel said in a post on 'X'. Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: India To Become World’s Third Largest Economy by 2027-28 With GDP Surpassing USD 5 Trillion, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

"It is a matter of great joy that the youth of today are contributing with their skills and innovations in building a developed Gujarat - a developed India. May this startup festival pave the way for success for the youth," he added. The Chief Minister congratulated Amitbhai Thakar and his team for organizing the Vejalpur Startup Festival. "The 'Vejalpur Startup Festival' organized at Ahmedabad was inaugurated in the presence of the pioneers of the startup sector. Congratulations to MLA Mr. Amitbhai Thakar and his team for organizing this festival beautifully, promoting entrepreneurship and innovation among the youth," Patel posted on 'X'. Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hold Road Show in Ahmedabad Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (Watch Videos)

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit come to an end on January 12, after three days of activities, witnessing various big-ticket investment proposals from various Indian and overseas companies. The high-value investment proposals included Indian companies such as Adani Group, Reliance Industries, Tata Group, and global corporate DP World, among others. In the 10th edition of the Vibrant Summit, MoUs for 41,299 projects worth a whopping Rs 26.33 lakh crores have been signed, the organiser said in a post on X. A large part of the MoUs were in the green energy space, officials said.

