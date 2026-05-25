India News | Gujarat Steps Up Precautionary Measures Amid Ebola Cases in African Countries; No Infection Reported in India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 25 (ANI): The Gujarat government has stepped up precautionary measures following reports of Ebola virus cases in African nations, including Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, even as state authorities clarified that no Ebola case has been detected in Gujarat or anywhere in India.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at Swarnim Sankul-2 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Minister of State for Health Prafull Pansheriya said the state health machinery was fully prepared to tackle any possible emergency in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued by the Centre.

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"Currently, there is not a single case of Ebola virus in Gujarat or India. There is absolutely no need for people to panic. The health department and administrative machinery are fully prepared to handle any situation," the minister said.

The Health Department has intensified monitoring of passengers arriving from Ebola-affected countries. Authorities said intensive screening of travellers coming from Uganda, Congo, and South Sudan is being carried out at Ahmedabad International Airport between 6 pm and 10 am daily.

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Officials said the screening measures are limited to passengers arriving from the affected African countries, and there is no reason for concern for travellers from other nations.

To strengthen preparedness, the state government has activated a 32-bed designated apex facility at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and a 10-bed facility at Surat Civil Hospital. Additionally, a 60-bed isolation ward has been set up at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad for suspected Ebola patients.

The minister stated that in case any traveller is found to be symptomatic or suspicious, treatment and isolation procedures will be initiated immediately as per the Government of India protocols.

Reassuring citizens, Pansheriya urged the public not to spread fear or misinformation, reiterating that no Ebola infection has been reported in the country so far. He added that only passengers arriving from affected countries need to remain cautious to prevent any possible spread of infection. (ANI)

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