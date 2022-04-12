Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 12 (ANI): A day after incidents of stone-pelting in Gujarat's Himmatnagar and Anand districts were reported, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level meeting of the Home Department in the presence of the Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghvi for in-depth review of the events that took place on the day of Ram Navami.

"Attempts to disrupt the peace, security and social harmony of the state have been made by some elements at these two places, but the Home Department and the police have taken stern action against the persons involved in the incidents," the Minister of State for Home Affairs informed the Chief Minister at the meeting.

He said that the investigation into these incidents has detained 9 persons in Khambhat and 22 persons in Himmatnagar and the police have taken legal action against a total of 31 persons. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated to the Police and Home Department that Gujarat is a peaceful, safe, secure and developed state which has a reputation all over the country, the official press release from the Chief Minister's office said. Bhupendra Patel said that the state government is fully committed to maintain peace, security and social harmony in the state and will not allow any obstruction under any circumstances. In the meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Patel, Chief Front Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Kailashnathan, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Rajkumar, Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia and senior police officers were present.

Meanwhile, a curfew under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is currently in place in Himmatnagar till April 13 following an order by district collector Hitesh Koya, and troops of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) as well as the State Reserve Police (SRP) have been deployed in the town to restore law and order.

On Monday night, around 11 pm, incidents of stone-pelting between communities were reported in Vanzaravas area of Himmatnagar town after which the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob, officers said. (ANI)

