India News | Gujarat SWAGAT Programme Rescheduled to June 22 Due to Shala Praveshotsav

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Gujarat SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme, which is held on the fourth Thursday of every month in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will now be held on Monday, June 22.

According to an official release, in view of the state-wide Shala Praveshotsav scheduled from June 23 -25, the Gujarat SWAGAT programme for June will instead be conducted on Monday, June 22.

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Citizens can submit their representations in person for this programme on Monday, June 22, between 8 am and 11 am at the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit, Swarnim Sankul-2, Gandhinagar.

CM Patel will personally attend the State SWAGAT programme to hear citizens' grievances and representations and provide necessary guidance to concerned officials for their prompt resolution and redressal.

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Earlier, on May 29, the Chief Minister had directed district administrations to ensure that representations received under the State SWAGAT programme are resolved within the stipulated time frame fairly and transparently so as to further strengthen public trust in the government, the release said.

In this context, CM Patel stated that if any applicant's work is eligible to be carried out as per the rules, it should be completed immediately. Furthermore, if the work cannot be undertaken under the prevailing rules, the concerned individual should be informed promptly and clearly instead of being made to repeatedly visit government offices.

The Chief Minister heard the representations submitted in person by citizens during the May 2026 state-level SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme with a sensitive approach. Usually held on the fourth Thursday of every month, the State SWAGAT programme was conducted on Saturday this time, as the fourth Thursday of May was a public holiday.

In this state, SWAGAT, more than 215 applicants were present with their representations at the Public Relations Unit of the Chief Minister's Office. A total of 4,020 representations from applicants, including 1,531 from District SWAGAT and 2,274 from Taluka SWAGAT, were forwarded to the respective departments for necessary action. (ANI)

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