Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 7 (ANI): A case has been registered in Vadodara city of Gujarat against three people including a trustee of an NGO, for not revealing information in a case related to the death of a 19-year-old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped in October, police said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old who was working with the NGO, was found hanging inside the railway compartment at Valsad railway station on November 4, DS Chauhan, ACP, Crime Branch of Vadodara Police said.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: 4 More International Travellers Admitted to LNJP Hospital in Delhi Due to COVID-19.

The police official said that the girl was gang-raped on October 29.

"A 19-year-old girl working in an NGO named OASIS in Vadodara, Gujarat was gang-raped on October 29 and later on November 4, the girl was found hanging inside the railway compartment at Valsad railway station," Chauhan said.

Also Read | Nagaland Firing Incident: State Govt to Ask Centre to Repeal AFSPA; Hornbill Festival Called Off.

"The girl shared this incident with her friends and the trustee of the NGO, but none gave this information to the police. After 38 days of the crime, 3 people including the trustee of the organization were accused of hiding the truth and a case has been registered against them," Chauhan added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)