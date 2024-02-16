Surendranagar (Gujarat) [India], February 16 (ANI): Three migrant labourers engaged in illegal mining died of suspected asphyxiation in Devpara village of Surendranagar's Muli taluka on Thursday.

The labourers were mining in the Carbocell mine, officials said, adding that they all hailed from Rajasthan.

After the incident, the police swung into action and arrested two people accused of illegal occupation of the mines.

Later, on the direction of District Collector KC Sampath, all pits dug for illegal mining were filled by workers from the Revenue department.

"Around 1200 illegal mines have been demolished by the administration so far and during further inspection, mines being dug by migrant labourers were found illegal and filled up," the district collector added.

He also confirmed the deaths of three labourers.

Further reports awaited. (ANI)

