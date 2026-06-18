India News | Gujarat to Celebrate International Yoga Day at Mansa, over 1.25 Crore People Expected to Participate

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 18 (ANI): Gujarat will celebrate the 12th International Yoga Day with a state-level programme at Mansa in Gandhinagar district, where Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will lead the event with participation from more than 4,000 citizens, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Sanghavi said the state is preparing for large-scale celebrations with over 1.25 crore citizens expected to participate in yoga protocol training across Gujarat on International Yoga Day.

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"The country is marking 12 years of good governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi through various public service activities. As part of this, Gujarat will celebrate the 12th International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm," Sanghavi said.

He said the state-level event would be organised in Mansa Taluka of Gandhinagar district under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and would witness participation from thousands of yoga enthusiasts.

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Highlighting this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", Sanghavi said the state government has organised a series of activities in the run-up to International Yoga Day.

"More than 10 major events have already been successfully organised across the state. By Yoga Day, a total of around 24,000 programmes will be conducted across schools, colleges, corporate offices, industries, gardens and public spaces throughout Gujarat," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said 'Yog Sapth' is being celebrated across Gujarat from June 14 to June 20, with special programmes focusing on different sections of society, including sanitation workers, women, senior citizens and farmers.

"Out of the 12 special programmes, 10 have already been completed, while the remaining two will be organised over the next two days," Sanghavi said.

He added that mass yoga sessions would be held simultaneously across all 17 Municipal Corporations, all talukas of 33 districts, municipalities and rural areas.

"In this connection, more than 5,000 participants enthusiastically joined a mass yoga session held early this morning at GIFT City in Gandhinagar," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's overseas visits, Sanghavi said yoga has emerged as a powerful symbol of India's cultural heritage and global influence.

"The Prime Minister was welcomed by foreign citizens through yoga during his overseas visits, demonstrating that India's culture and yoga have reached every corner of the world," he said.

Sanghavi further said that the demand for Indian yoga instructors has risen significantly worldwide, with attractive employment opportunities being offered in several countries.

He added that the Gujarat Yoga Board has been actively providing training and facilities to encourage citizens to practise yoga regularly and congratulated the board and its team for their efforts in promoting yoga across the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)