Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 8 (ANI): Ahead of the 84th national convention of AICC, senior leaders of the Congress Party, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, arrived in Ahmedabad to attend the conference on Tuesday.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and party leaders Sushil Kumar Shinde, Pawan Khera, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Mumtaz Patel, and Yuri Alemao have already arrived in Ahmedabad to attend the session.

Also Read | RBI MPC Meeting: Monetary Panel Likey To Cut Repo Rate by 25bps Amid Donald Trump Tariff Shocks, Experts Say 'Central Bank's Stance May Turn Accommodative'.

Speaking to reporters, Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde said, "We do not run the government in the name of caste and religion. We are secular. This land is of Mahatma Gandhi, who taught us 'Ishwar Allah Tere Naam, and we are moving ahead with that..."

Saying that this session will be "historic," Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "This is going to be historic. Its results will also be historic. There is an atmosphere of despair in the country. The Congress is ready to take responsibility for dealing with that atmosphere of despair."

Also Read | ISRO Has Come On-Board To Install an Array of Satellites in Assam, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma After Meeting With ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan.

Expressing enthusiasm, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated that party leaders have come to Gujarat to revive Congress with new energy, momentum, and direction.

"I am happy that I have come to Gujarat's Ahmedabad. We've to revive Congress with new energy, new momentum and new direction. This is the aim of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, and we are moving towards it..." Singhvi told ANI.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a critique on the AICC session and CWC meeting, with BJP leader CR Kesavan saying, "It is said that this Congress session is happening after 64 years, the last one happened in 1961. During this time, the Congress has degenerated into a den of corruption, peddling their dangerous, poisonous, and communal politics of polarisation... The party has always gone against the ideals of both these icons, and now they are preaching them. It is the same Congress that denied giving Bharat Ratna to Sardar Patel..."

Ahmedabad will host the 84th National Convention of the AICC on April 8-9, marking the event's historic return to Gujarat after a 64-year gap.

The meeting, set against the scenic backdrop of the Sabarmati Riverfront, will also be attended by other top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and KC Venugopal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)