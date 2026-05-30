India News | Gujarat: VGRC Vadodara; Local Development to Gain Momentum with a Global Vision

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 30 (ANI): Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), established in Vadodara on 06 December 2022 under the Central Government and with the support of the Government of Gujarat, emerged as India's first and only Central University dedicated exclusively to transportation and logistics education, research and innovation.

Notably, due to the development achieved by the Government of Gujarat in the fields of industry, education and infrastructure, Vadodara is emerging as a hub of new opportunities.

Also Read | CUET-UG 2026: NTA Revises Exam Timings After Technical Glitch Causes Delay.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's office, "The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Central Gujarat region, to be held in Vadodara, is expected to further promote investment opportunities, innovation-driven growth and development based on technology and research across the state."

This VGRC in Vadodara will serve as an important platform to showcase Gujarat's industrial and educational capabilities on a global stage.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-755 Lottery Result of May 30, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Located in the Lalbaug area of Vadodara, GSV University is not limited to conventional education but is progressing as an "industry-driven and innovation-led" institution that integrates industry, research and innovation.

The university prepares students for global careers through world-class courses in future-oriented sectors such as railways, aviation, maritime, roads and highways, metro rail, supply chain management and artificial intelligence.

The campus is equipped with modern classrooms, advanced laboratories, research centres, hostels and additional industry-integrated training infrastructure currently under development.

In addition to its existing campus at Lalbaug, Vadodara, GSV University is in the process of establishing another campus at Waghodia, Vadodara. Currently, more than 1,000 students from over 23 states across India are pursuing undergraduate, master's and doctoral programmes, which will help establish a strong national ecosystem for transportation and logistics education. The university's academic programmes are aligned with the Central Government's PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and the National Logistics Policy, directly contributing to the nation's development.

The university offers a range of programmes, including B Tech, M Tech, MBA and PhD, with a special focus on transportation and logistics. Courses ranging from AI and Data Science to Aviation Engineering and Maritime Engineering are equipping the next generation for a technology-driven economy. GSV University is also making a significant contribution to developing skilled manpower by providing specialised executive training every year to more than 1,100 officers from Indian Railways, defence forces and friendly nations.

One of the university's greatest strengths is that education extends beyond the classroom. Students gain practical exposure through Indian Railways' centralised training institutes, industry internships, live projects and hands-on learning opportunities.

Guided by its vision of being "innovation-based and industry-oriented," GSV University has achieved a global presence through collaborations with numerous leading academic and industrial organisations, including Airbus, Plasser, L&T, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Siemens, Amazon, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Systems, Applications and Products in Data Processing (SAP), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Nokia, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, the Indian Navy and Monash University.

Through initiatives such as the Airbus Centre of Excellence, the university focuses on projects related to Sustainable Aviation Fuel R&D, AI-enabled transport systems, smart mobility and logistics. It is also accelerating the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" through multiple patents and startup creation.

Notably, Dr. Venkat Chintala, Associate Professor at GSV University, was recognised by the Hon'ble President of India for developing new technologies in the field of sustainability. A recent MoU with Transport for New South Wales (Australia) has further strengthened research and technology partnerships in the transportation and logistics sectors. Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya has also established a strong incubation and entrepreneurship ecosystem to promote innovation, startups and applied research.

GSV University has demonstrated exceptional and consistent progress in placements and employment generation. Through its Career Development Centre, more than 60 reputed companies have participated in campus placement drives, including Siemens, Alstom, Tata Consulting Engineers, L&T, Kinet, Hitachi, Maersk, NYK Group, Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), Jindal South West (JSW), Indicold, Arcela, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) and Hindustan Unilever. Over the past two years, GSV University has achieved outstanding placement rates of 89% (2026) and 91% (2025). The university has successfully conducted three convocation ceremonies to date.

Today, GSV University has established itself as a leading national institution with a strong emphasis on "industry-academia collaboration." By developing a skilled workforce for the transportation and logistics sectors, it is making a significant contribution to the vision of "Viksit Bharat @2047." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)