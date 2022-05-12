New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Women of Gujarat's Bharuch gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a huge Rakhi wishing him health while thanking him for his contribution towards the dignity and ease of living of women in the country.

The Prime Minister thanked them for giving him strength in the form of the Rakhi and said that it is like a shield for him to inspire him to work harder.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Section 144 Re-Imposed in Riot-Hit Khargone District; No Rallies, Processions, Jagarans, Shobha Yatras, Political Rallies Allowed Till July 10.

"Your Rakhi has given me strength and capability and power to accomplish the dreams. I consider this rakhi an invaluable gift. It would inspire me to serve the poor and make the governments work towards 100 per cent saturation," he said while addressing a gathering, Utkarsh Samaroh virtually.

"When I was in Gujarat, there was news regarding my security at times. I used to say that I have got the protection of crores of mothers," PM Modi added. (ANI)

Also Read | LIC IPO: Supreme Court Declines To Grant Interim Relief to Petitioners Challenging Amendments to LIC Act by Finance Act of 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)