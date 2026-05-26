India News | Gujarat: Young Farmer Gives Up Chemical Fertilisers After Father's Cancer Death, Emerges as Role Model

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 26 (ANI): Kalpesh Patel, a resident of Saras village in Olpad taluka of Surat district, transformed his life after his father's death. Since 2019, he has been practising natural farming and now cultivates more than 50 varieties of bananas.

Kalpesh works as a chemical operator in a private company. After his father, Ramanbhai, passed away due to cancer, it became a turning point in his life. He resolved never to use chemical fertilisers on his farm again. Giving up toxic pesticides, he adopted natural farming.

Also Read | Twisha Sharma Death Case: Giribala Singh Demanded INR 2 Lakh During 'Vidai', Says CBI FIR.

Being a nature lover, Kalpesh fully committed himself to natural farming. He underwent training provided by the Gujarat government's agriculture department, learned to prepare Jeevamrut (a natural fertiliser), and began a new chapter in his life.

Kalpesh inherited around eight bigha of land. On three and a half bigha land, he cultivates over 50 varieties of bananas, including Puvan, Adhapuri, Rasthali, Red Banana, Blue Java, Basrai, Mahalaxmi, and Elaichi bananas.

Also Read | Karnataka Leadership Change: CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivkumar Arrive at Indira Bhawan To Attend Meeting With Congress Top Brass Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz.

He has also achieved record production. In 2025, one bunch of bananas from his farm weighed 73 kilograms, whereas the average weight of a banana bunch is around 20 kilograms. On his farm, the average weight exceeds 30 kilograms.

Explaining his journey, Kalpesh said, "When my father was diagnosed with cancer, I felt we must free ourselves from the poison of chemical fertilisers and adopt natural farming. My father used a lot of pesticides, and his body would carry their strong odour. I never interfered as I wasn't involved in farming then, but after he developed cancer and passed away, it changed my life."

"I have been practising natural farming for the last seven years. I have also adopted the forest model. I do value addition to my farm produce and follow the principle of 'my product, my price.' Due to natural farming, I save Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per bigha of land annually on chemical fertilisers and pesticides. As soil health improved, banana production increased significantly. From three and a half bigha, I earn Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh annually," he added.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, natural farming has gained momentum in the state. Several schemes have been implemented to encourage farmers to give up chemical fertilisers and pesticides. Governor Acharya Devvrat has also been actively promoting natural farming across the state by personally visiting farms.

The Gujarat government has introduced natural farming markets in various cities, allowing farmers to sell their produce directly. Kalpesh Patel sells bananas and other produce at the agricultural market in Vesu, Surat.

If raw bananas remain unsold, he processes them into products like banana wafers, banana fig (dried product), and banana powder, thereby increasing his income through value addition.

Kalpesh Patel's natural banana farming has gained nationwide recognition. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan even interacted with him and shared his success story on social media. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)