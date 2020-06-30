Ahmedabad, Jun 30 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 620 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 32,446 in the state, the health department said.

With 20 more people succumbing to the infection, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,848, it added.

422 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 23,670.

Gujarat now has 6,928 active cases, of which 71 patients are on ventilator in critical condition, the department said.

3,73,663 samples have been tested so far in the state.

For the first time, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Surat district exceeded that in Ahmedabad district.

While 199 new cases were reported in Surat district, 197 cases were reported in Ahmedabad.

183 new cases were found in Surat city, against 182 in Ahmedabad municipal corporation limits, said the health department.

The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose to 20,913. In Surat, it went up to 4,829.

Vadodara reported 52 new cases, taking the total number of cases in the district to 2,267.

Among other districts, Valsad reported 20 new COVID- 19 cases, Jamnagar 18, Gandhinagar 16, Anand 14, Patan 11, Kutch nine, Bharuch and Bhavnagar eight each, Mehsana seven, Kheda six, Aravalli and Panchmahals five each, Sabarkantha, Botad and Surendranagar four each.

Out of 20 new deaths, Ahmedabad reported nine, Surat four, Vadodara and Gandhinagar two each and Junagadh, Patan and Navsari one each.

A total of 2,47,783 persons have been quarantined in the state -- 2,44,370 at home and 3,413 in quarantine centres.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 32,446, new cases 620, deaths 1,848, discharged 23,670, active cases 6,928 and people tested so far 3,73,663.

