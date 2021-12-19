Ahmedabad, Dec 19 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 51 fresh coronavirus positive cases, which increased the infection count of the state to 8,28,546, the health department said.

Fifty-five patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recovery count to 8,17,874, it said.

As no fresh death was reported in the last 24 hours, the fatality figure remained unchanged at 10,101, the department said in a release.

The state's tally of active cases now stands at 571, with four patients being critical.

As many as 87,189 people were given anti-coronavirus vaccine doses on Sunday, taking the number of jabs administered so far in the state to 8.70 crore.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 18 new cases, Vadodara 10, Surat six, Rajkot five, Kutch and Navsari three cases each, among others.

There are six active cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, which has reported 10,662 COVID-19 cases, 10,652 recoveries and four deaths so far, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,28,546, new cases 51, death toll 10,101, discharged 8,17,874, active cases 571, people tested so far - figures not released.

