Ahmedabad, Aug 24 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 87,846 on Monday with addition of 1,067 new cases, the state government said.

With 13 people succumbing to the infection, the toll mounted to 2,910.

Also Read | Muslim Man in Ahmednagar Gets Two Daughters of His ‘Rakhi Sister’ Married as Per Hindu Rituals, Wins Hearts on Internet.

A total of 1,021 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 70,250, it said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 80 per cent.

63,065 tests were conducted in the day, which comes at the rate of 970.23 tests per day per million population, an official release said.

Also Read | Building Collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad, Over 200 Feared Trapped, NDRF Teams Rushed For Rescue Operation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)