India News | Gujarat's COVID-19 Cases Mount to 23,590; Death Toll 1,478 Now

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 08:44 PM IST
Ahmedabad, Jun 14 (PTI) The coronavirus case count in Gujarat grew to 23,590 on Sunday after 511 new patients were found in the state, the state health department said.

As the virus claimed 29 more lives across the state, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 1,478, it said.

There are 5,779 active cases in the state, of which 66 patients are in a critical condition, the department said.

The state has so far conducted tests on 2,88,565 samples, it added.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 23,590, new cases: 511, deaths: 1,478, discharged: 16,333, active cases: 5,779 and people tested so far: 2,88,565.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
