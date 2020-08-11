Ahmedabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 1,118 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total count to 73,238 in the state, Health department said.

The number of fatalities increased by 23 to 2,697, it said.

With 1,140 patients getting discharged in the day, the number of recoveries mounted to 56,416, the department said in a release.

At 41,647, the department conducted the highest number of tests in a day so far, which comes at 640.72 tests per day per million, it said.

A total 10,58,881 samples have been tested so far.

Gujarat now has 14,125 activecases. The condition of 79 patients is critical, it said.

