Ahmedabad, Jun 21 (PTI) With Gujarat reporting 580 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, the number of patients in the state crossed the 27,000-mark, the state health department said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 27,317, it said.

The state also reported death of 25 coronavirus patients, taking the fatality count to 1,664, it said.

As 655 patients were discharged on Sunday, the tally of recovered cases now stands at 19,357, the department added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is now 6,296, of which 59 patients are on ventilator, while the condition of 6,237 others is stable.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 27,317, new cases: 580, deaths: 1,664, discharged: 19,357, active cases: 6,296 and people tested so far: 3,24,874.

