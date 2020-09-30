Ahmedabad, Sep 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Gujarat rose to 1,37,394 with the addition of 1,390 cases on Wednesday, the state health department said.

The death toll in the state rose to 3,453 as 11 patients succumbed to the infection, it said.

Also Read | India, China Agree to Hold Early Meeting For Disengagement Along LAC.

The number of recovered cases reached 1,17,231 after 1,372 more patients got discharge from hospitals, the department said in a release.

With this, the state's recovery rate now stands at 85.32 per cent.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS Submits Report to CBI, Questions the Missing Time of Death in Late Actor's Autopsy.

Gujarat conducted 61,966 tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 953.32 tests per day per million population.

This increased the number of samples tested so far to 43,56,062, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,37,394, new cases 1,390, deaths 3,453, discharged 1,17,231, active cases 16,710, and people tested so far 43,56,062.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)