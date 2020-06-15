Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Gujarat's COVID-19 Count Tops 24,000; Deaths Cross 1,500-mark

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 08:26 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Gujarat's COVID-19 Count Tops 24,000; Deaths Cross 1,500-mark

Ahmedabad, Jun 15 (PTI) Gujarat reported 514 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the count to 24,104, while the death toll rose to 1,506 with 28 new fatalities, the state health department said.

As 339 more patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state rose to 16,672, the department said.

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine: India's Panacea Biotec Targets Phase 1 of Human Trials in October, Roll-Out of 40 Million Doses in Early 2021.

With this, the state now has 5,926 active cases, of which 71 patients are on ventilator, it said.

Gujarat has so far conducted tested 2,92,909 samples for coronavirus.

Also Read | IFS Santosh Jha Appointed as India's Next Ambassador to Belgium: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 24,104, new cases 514, deaths 1,506, discharged 16,672, active cases 5,926, people tested so far 2,92,909.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement