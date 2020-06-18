India News | Gujarat's COVID-19 Count Up by 510 to 25,660; Death Toll 1,592

Ahmedabad, Jun 18 (PTI) Gujarat reported 510 new coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 25,660, while the fatality count mounted to 1,592 with the death of 31 more patients, the health department said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 17,829 with 389 more patients getting discharged from the hospitals, it said.

Currently there are 6,239 active cases in the state, the department said, adding that 61 of these patients are on ventilator support.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 25,660, new cases 510, deaths 1,592, discharged 17,829, active cases 6,239 and people tested so far 3,08,744.

