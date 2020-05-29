India News | Gujarat's COVID-19 Tally Goes Up by 372 to 15,944

Ahmedabad, May 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat grew to 15,944, after 372 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Friday.

Twenty patients succumbed to the infection during the same period, which took the state's death toll due to the infection to 980, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Gujarat COVID-19 Tally Rises to 15,944 After 372 New Cases Reported in the State: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 29, 2020.

As many as 608 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery during this period, which increased the count of recovered patients in the state to 8,609.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 15,944, new cases: 372, deaths: 980, discharged: 8,609, active cases: 6,355, and people tested so far: 2,01,481. PTI

Also Read | Locust Swarms Pose Threat to Aircraft During Landing and Takeoff Phase, Says DGCA; Issues Guidelines for Pilots And Engineers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)