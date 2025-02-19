Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Gujarat government on January 27 launched Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), an exclusive Volvo service to facilitate the Mahakumbh Yatra for devotees from Gujarat.

Six Volvo buses are currently providing transportation for pilgrims from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot to Prayagraj. As of February 17, 184 round trips have been completed, benefiting nearly 4,300 devotees.

"We never imagined such exceptional service from a government bus. GSRTC has surpassed even corporate standards," shared Bhavin Vasani from Ahmedabad, who recently returned from Prayagraj after experiencing the special Mahakumbh tour package offered by the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC).

A devotee returning from Prayagraj described the premium bus service as "an outstanding initiative by the Gujarat government, equivalent to corporate standards."

Jignesh Waja, a pilgrim from Porbandar, shared his experience he said, "It was truly a privilege to use this service. Throughout the journey, I saw Bapu's vision of 'Swachhata ma Prabhuta' (divinity in cleanliness) being realized in every aspect."

Ajay Kansara, a resident of Naranpura, Ahmedabad, praised the GSRTC for its commendable work. He stated, "The corporation's staff provided exemplary service, and the government's active involvement in facilitating the pilgrimage is truly commendable. Moreover, the service at the Gujarat Pavilion was equally remarkable."

Jayesh Ladani, a 45-year-old traveller from Vadodara, expressed that GSRTC's facilities made the journey unforgettable for his group. He praised the comfortable seating, the staff's courteous behaviour, the overnight stay at Shivpuri, and the informative briefing provided by the local team in Prayagraj.

Since the Prayagraj route was new, GSRTC proactively surveyed to collect essential information and ensure a hassle-free journey for travellers. The team also coordinated with police in other states along the route to facilitate smooth bus operations.

For overnight stays in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, pilgrims were accommodated in premium hotels. In Prayagraj, parking arrangements were made near the Sangam area for convenient access. Many travellers remarked that the bus supervisors and drivers treated them like family, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience.

Currently, GSRTC operates 100 Volvo buses, offering premium services to the people of Gujarat. These buses are equipped with comfortable pushback seats, air suspension, and advanced fire safety systems. The service is available for several other destinations, including Diu and Nathdwara. The last Mahakumbh trip is scheduled to depart on February 25. (ANI)

