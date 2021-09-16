Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 16 (ANI): The swearing-in of new ministers in the Gujarat Cabinet of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will take place on Thursday at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar at 1 pm.

According to sources, over 20 leaders would be sworn in as ministers.

Also Read | India Records 30,570 COVID-19 Cases, 431 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate at 97.64%.

The majority of ministers in the cabinet headed by previous Chief Minister Vijay Rupani are likely to be dropped, the sources said.

Senior leaders in the party are reaching out to those not likely to be retained as ministers.

Also Read | Sensex Rises 150 Points to Hit Fresh Record in Early Trade; Nifty Above 17,560.

"There is a massive exercise going on to see that leaders who won't be accommodated in the cabinet do not feel left out," the sources added.

Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday.

The party is counting on Patel to shore up the party's fortunes ahead of the assembly elections towards the end of next year. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats and Congress got 77 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)